Damage to Churchgate branch of the Bank of India estimated at ₹10 lakh

The fire that broke out at the Churchgate branch of the Bank of India on Wednesday night is believed to have been caused by a short circuit in a computer that was left switched on. Officials estimated the damage caused at around ₹10 lakh.

The fire, reported around 11.45 p.m. on Wednesday, was brought completely under control by 4.30 a.m. on Thursday and no casualties were reported.

Bank officials said that the fire seems to have originated from a computer on the first level of the branch, which is always on as it has to download software updates through the day. Officials believe that a short circuit in the computer, which is placed in an 8 x 8 cubicle, caused the fire which then spread to the adjacent desks.

Birendra Kumar, Chief Manager of Fire Safety at the bank said, “The bank has lost assets worth approximately ₹10 lakh. Thankfully, the fire brigade came on time and no official papers were damaged. The damaged assets include tables, chairs, machinery and some documents.”

Security guards on duty at the branch on Thursday said that their colleague, who was on night duty, smelled the smoke from the building and called the fire brigade immediately.

Fire Officer Ishwar Kamble, Nariman Point Fire Station said, “It was a Level II fire and took us four hours to completely extinguish. Five fire tenders and five water tankers were pressed into service.”

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department, too, conducted an inspection of the building on Thursday.

“We will check the safety of the premises once again after the bank completes repair work. For now, power supply to the branch has been cut off. Recommendations have also been issued in terms of fire safety,” a PWD officer who visited the premises on Thursday said.

Assistant General Manager of Bank of India, S.M. Sundaran said that the premises would be repaired in approximately a month. “We are glad that there were no casualties in the incident. For now, we will keep the PWD recommendations in mind and rebuild the bank to the best of our abilities. The branch’s operations have been shifted to our Nariman Point branch till the repair work is conducted,” he said.

Firefighter falls from second floor

Meanwhile, Devendra Koradkar, who was injured while fighting the blaze at the Hypo Mall in Powai, on Thursday underwent a spinal surgery at the Dr. L.H. Hiranadani Hospital.

Mr. Kodarkar (28), stationed with the Vikhroli fire station, fell from the second floor of the mall, where Cafe Boat is located, and injured his spine and hand in the process.

“Mr. Koradkar joined the Mumbai Fire Brigade two years ago. He is the only earning member of the family and his wife is pregnant,” one of his colleagues said.

The police had on Wednesday arrested Sambhaji Dorugade, Manager of the Cafe, and charged him with causing injury and endangering life or personal safety of others due to negligence under the Indian Penal Code.

“We are still searching for the owner of the Cafe. Prima facie, the fire seems to have broken out due to accumulation of carbon in the chimney, which was not maintained properly,” senior police inspector Anil Pophale, Powai police station said.