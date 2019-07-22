Dadar beach clean-up completes 100 weeks

The Dadar beach clean-up drive completed a 100 weeks on Sunday. To mark the event, volunteers came together to conduct 100 clean-ups at a number of beaches around the city.

These were conducted in seven locations — Cuffe Parade, Worli, Dadar, Bandra, Juhu Koliwada, Madh Island and Erangal Beach — where 6,400 volunteers removed 86 tonnes of garbage. Apart from students and residents, celebrities like Esha Gupta, Kavita Kaushik and Naveli Deshmukh also came out to support the cause.

Deputy Mayor Hemangi Worlikar, and Anil Kokil, member of the BEST committee, joined the volunteers. “We dedicate this drive to the 20,000-odd conservancy workers who keep our city and beaches clean,” Chinu Kwatra, founder of the volunteer group, Beach Warriors, said.

When asked about the future, Mr. Kwatra said, “This has to be a citizen movement. Right now, we plan to expand towards Virar and Vasai. But Mumbai is a beautiful city and it is our responsibility to keep it clean. Moreover, we are looking for increased participation from the corporate sector, beyond CSR activities.”

Bindu Bindra, a homemaker and frequent volunteer, said, “We have completed 100 weeks and I have seen an increase in participation. The work here is done very seriously and the BMC is also very involved.”