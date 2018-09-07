Dabholkar, Pansare cases: be extra-cautious, agencies told

more-in

Mumbai: Coming down heavily on the investigating agencies probing the murders of Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare for divulging information to the press, the Bombay High Court on Thursday told them to be extra cautious, and not abandon their investigations because of the recent arrests.

A Division Bench of Justices S.C. Dharmadhikari and B.P. Colabawalla made the remarks after Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, the CBI counsel, said some of those arrested in the Nalasopara arms haul case in August are being taken to the CBI custody to know more about the Dabholkar murder.

On August 18, Sachin Andure, a resident of Roza Bazar in Aurangabad, was arrested by the Anti Terrorism Squad. The CBI then said he is the other shooter in the Dabholkar murder case and got his custody.

The court was informed that after Mr. Andhure’s CBI custody gets over, he will be taken to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody to probe the Pansare murder.

Senior counsel Ashok Mundargi, representing the Crime Investigation Department, said they are awaiting to interrogate the accused currently with the CBI. On this, the court said the pace of the investigation should not come to a standstill because the CBI is interrogating the accused.

Referring to those arrested by the agencies, the court said, “Don’t be clueless, don’t abandon your past theories; there could be attempts to mislead you.”

When the CBI probing the Dabholkar murder and the SIT investigating the Pansare killing submitted their progress reports, the Bench said, “Every day, there is a vital information leaked to the media.”

About the press conference held by the police, the court said, “There is so much hue and cry about this media briefing and disclosures made. This over-enthusiasm could be fatal. In such sensitive cases where the investigation is in crucial stages, it is not advisable for the police to rush to the media. This shows a total lack of maturity.”

The court also said, “Such self-praise and self-patting on their back by the police is not advisable. We see daily there is information in the press about such sensitive cases. At whose instance is information being given to the media?”

The Bench asked the agencies to again submit their progress reports, and posted the matter to October 10.