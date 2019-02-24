‘Dabholkar killed over differences in ideology’

The supplementary charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reveals that Sanatan Sanstha member Dr. Virendra Tawde harboured enmity towards Andhshradha Nirmulan Samiti founder Dr. Narendra Dabholkar owing to ideological differences.

Meticulous planning

According to the charge sheet, Dr. Tawde and co-conspirators Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar hatched the plan to murder Dabholkar on August 20, 2013. The charge sheet said that Dr. Tawde, Mr. Andure, Mr. Kalaskar and another accused Amol Kale travelled by bus from Aurangabad and reached Shivaji Nagar bus stop in Pune on August 20 at 4.30 a.m. At 6.45 a.m., Mr. Andure and Mr. Kalaskar walked towards Omkareshwar Bridge through Jangli Maharaj Road and reached near Amol Super Market. Mr. Kale had arranged a Splendor bike for them at the location. They identified the bike and used a duplicate key to start it. Mr. Kale had informed the duo about the escape route, where to dispose of their clothes after the murder and the spot to hide the bike and the weapons.

The charge sheet said that Mr. Andure rode the bike and dropped Mr. Kalaskar at the entrance to Shanivar Peth. He then drove 20 metres ahead of Dabholkar’s apartment and waited there. At 7 a.m., Mr. Andure saw Dabholkar walking in the direction of Mr. Kalaskar. Dabholkar then stopped to converse with a passer-by and Mr. Andure spoke to a bystander to confirm the identity of Dabholkar. Mr. Kalaskar began running towards Dabholkar with the pistol and Mr. Andure pursued him.

Mr. Kalaskar fired at Dabholkar and bullets hit him behind the right ear and in his stomach. When Dabholkar dropped to the ground, Mr. Andure shot him in the chest as per the instructions of Dr. Tawde and Mr. Kale.

The CBI has also recorded the statement of Somnath Dhayde, a witness in the case, who has known Mr. Andure since 2012. Mr. Dhayde said Mr. Andure was a Hindutva worker and opposed ‘Love Jihad’. Mr. Dhayde said Mr. Andure had told him that he had killed Dabholkar.

Role in Lankesh murder

During investigation, it was found that Mr. Kalaskar was an accused in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. In June 2018, he had visited the office of Sanatan Santha lawayer Sanjeev Punalekar in Fort and was instructed to destroy the arms used in the Lankesh murder.