Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai

Cyrus Mistry passed away in a car accident while returning from a visit to Udvada in south Gujarat

PTI Mumbai:
September 06, 2022 14:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A family friend holds a photo frame of Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Group, after his funeral at a crematorium in Mumbai on September 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, who died in a car accident, was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The last rites were performed in an electric crematorium at Worli in central Mumbai.

Mistry, 54, who headed the salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Sons from 2012-16 before an unceremonious exit, and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed in a road accident in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Explained | Seat belts, head restraints and safety regulations

Mistry was returning from a visit to Udvada in south Gujarat, which is the holiest place for people following the Zoroastrian faith.

His mortal remains, decorated with white flowers, were brought from the J. J. Hospital and kept at the Worli crematorium since Tuesday morning for friends, relatives and well-wishers to pay their last respects.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Members of the Parsi community, business leaders and politicians were among those who attended the cremation.

Also read:Rear guard action: The Hindu Editorial on car accident-related deaths

Cyrus Mistry’s elder brother Shapoor Mistry, father-in-law and senior lawyer Iqbal Chagla, industrialists Anil Ambani and Ajit Gulabchand and NCP MP Supriya Sule were present at the crematorium.

On Sunday, the Mercedes car in which Cyrus Mistry and Pandole were travelling hit a divider on a bridge over the Surya river in Palghar district.

Gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55), who was driving the car, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were injured in the accident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Mumbai
road accident
accident (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app