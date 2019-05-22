Cylinder leak in Oshiwara, 14 injured

Fourteen people were injured in a cylinder leak in a chawl in Oshiwara on Tuesday night. The incident occurred in Hanuman chawl, Vikas Nagar, around 8.45 p.m..

According to the Oshiwara police, a domestic gas cylinder in one of the ground-plus-one houses started leaking. Soon after, the gas caught fire and there was an explosion. However, the cylinder did not explode as it was empty by then. Fire brigade, police and BMC staff rushed to the site. The fire was doused by 9.15 p.m.. A portion of the wall also collapsed in the blast.

All 14 patients, including residents of the house and passersby, were moved to HBT Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari. Medical superintendent Dr. Rajendra Bachav said 14 patients have been admitted, including two children below the age of five. “All patients are stable,” he said. In some cases, the burns are 50% to 60%.