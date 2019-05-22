Cylinder leak in Oshiwara, 14 injured

Fourteen people were injured in a cylinder leak in a chawl in Oshiwara on Tuesday night. The incident occurred in Hanuman chawl, Vikas Nagar, around 8.45 p.m..
According to the Oshiwara police, a domestic gas cylinder in one of the ground-plus-one houses started leaking. Soon after, the gas caught fire and there was an explosion. However, the cylinder did not explode as it was empty by then. Fire brigade, police and BMC staff rushed to the site. The fire was doused by 9.15 p.m.. A portion of the wall also collapsed in the blast.
All 14 patients, including residents of the house and passersby, were moved to HBT Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari. Medical superintendent Dr. Rajendra Bachav said 14 patients have been admitted, including two children below the age of five. “All patients are stable,” he said. In some cases, the burns are 50% to 60%.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor