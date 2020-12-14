Cylinder blast in Lalbaug: toll rises to 6

Mumbai

14 December 2020 02:54 IST

The death toll in the cylinder blast that occurred in Lalbaug area last week rose to six after a man succumbed to his injuries in a hospital here, a fire brigade official said on Sunday.

Vinayak Shinde (57), who was injured in the incident on December 6 in Sarabai building in Ganesh Galli locality, died at the civic-run KEM Hospital on Saturday evening, he said.

“Seven more people injured in the incident are being treated at KEM and Masina hospitals and their condition is critical. Three others have been discharged,” the official said.

“In all, 16 people were injured, of whom six have died so far,” he added.