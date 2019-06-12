Cyclone Vayu: Windy Wednesday for Mumbai

With Cyclone Vayu being 280km away from Mumbai, the city has been experiencing strong winds since early morning on June 12.

Mumbaikars have been advised to stay away from coastal areas.

According to a bulletin issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) early on the morning of June 12, Cyclone Vayu is about 280km South-west of Mumbai. Wind speeds are expected to be around 70kmph throughout the day on the Maharashtra coast. Mumbaikars have been experiencing strong, gusty winds, and sea conditions were rough along and off Maharashtra coast.

Fishermen have already been advised not to venture into the sea.

“In view of #CycloneVayu heading towards Gujarat coast, Mumbai is likely to experience very windy conditions from afternoon,” the Mumbai police commissioner’s Twitter handle tweeted.

“Citizens shud not venture into sea & should keep safe distance from shore-line. Parking under weak/old trees be avoided. Take care Mumbai @DisasterMgmtBMC,” the tweet said.

A similar advisory was issued by the city’s disaster management department.

IMD has also warned citizens of potential threat from flying objects.

Anticipating rumour mongering, the disaster department also tweeted: “There will also be a cyclone of rumours today & rest of the days during monsoon. We request you to not believe in any rumours & #Dial1916 when in doubt or tweet. We will be happy to clear the air. #MumbaiRains #MCGMUpdate #MonsoonUpdate #CycloneVayu.”

Some parts of the city experienced drizzle and there were some incidents of trees falling.