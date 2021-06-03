Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae: damage assessment report for Raigad released

The Raigad collectorate has released an assessment report detailing the damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae in the district.

The report compiled by all the 15 tehsils said while four people had died and eight were injured, 18 houses were completely damaged and 13,575 suffered partial damage. Thirteen families lost household goods due to flooding and gusty winds destroyed hutments of 14 families. A compensation of ₹16 lakh has been distributed to the four families of the deceased.

The cyclone has left nine cattle and 4,707 poultry birds dead. “An amount of ₹2.98 lakh is needed to compensate the owners,” the report said. Besides, 359 cattle sheds need repairs.

A total of 7,864 farmers have been hit due to the damage to 1614.8 hectares of farmland while 12 fishing boats have been completely destroyed. The cyclone also affected 55 primary health centres, 12 animal clinics, 59 gram panchayat offices, 255 cremation grounds, 148 public toilets, 492 primary schools, and over 1,000 electricity poles.

Resident Deputy Collector Padmashri Bainade said, “We have forwarded a letter to the Maharashtra government seeking ₹25 crore towards compensation. While part of the compensation amount is expected from the State, the Centre may provide the rest.”

Ms. Bainade also said that a team from the Central government was in the district visiting the affected areas to assess the damage.


