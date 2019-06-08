Cyclone relief: NHRC moved against Odisha Bhavan

The Odia community in Navi Mumbai has written to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against Odisha Bhavan in Vashi after it refused to let them use the space for cyclone relief in May. Following the Bhavan’s refusal, the adjacent Kerala Bhavan had let the community use its space for collecting relief.

“The cyclone Fani in Odisha completely destroyed cities and infrastructure. Residents of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, mostly from the Odia community, had gathered on May 4 and decided to support the cyclone victims,” said R.K. Mahapatra, a community member in Navi Mumbai. The government, he said, has provided the spacious Odisha Bhavan with lodging and boarding facilities. Members of the community approached the Bhavan’s authorities with a written request to provide space to keep relief material and said they would transport the material to the affected villages.

Mr. Mahapatra said in his complaint that the officer from the Bhavan, in response to their request, had responded “positively” and allowed them to keep the material on May 4. But the very next day, the manager emailed Mr. Mahapatra saying the space could not be used for relief work as he had no such instructions from the Odisha government.

Because the refusal was so abrupt, Mr. Mahaparta said, all the relief material in transit was disturbed and the volunteers were forced to withdraw requests for donation and collection of further material. “Every Odia resident of the city was astonished: how could the government refuse to provide support to victims of the cyclone in its own State? We suspect, the manager’s vested interests were at work here,” Mr. Mahapatra said.

The complaint said that after Kerala Bhavan opened its doors for the relief work, following which transportation of goods began again, the manager of the Bhavan approached the community and said they could use the space now. “He knew he would be in trouble and hence changed his mind. We have informed the National Human Rights Commission that the authority has violated human rights by conspiring to sabotage relief activities for cyclone-affected victims and deliberately attempted to stop public participation for nation-building,” he said.

The community has demanded strong action against the manager, and the commission has responded by assigning a ‘diary number’ to it, Mr. Mahapatra said.

Meanwhile, the manager of the Bhavan said, being a government employee, he could act only as per the government’s orders and his decision was based on the fact that there was no such order.