Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall at Diveagar

Navi Mumbai

03 June 2020 12:10 IST

A total of 13,541 people have been evacuated from the coastal areas of Maharashtra as Cyclone Nisarga nears landfall.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the landfall would be at Diveagar in Shrivardhan, over 100 kilometers south of Mumbai

Earlier it was believed that the landfall would be at Harihareshwar at Shrivardhan, which was later shifted to Alibaug on Tuesday and on Wednesday the prediction was of Diveagar.

“The latest forecast by IMD says that the landfall will happen 115 km downwards of Alibag, which is around Diveagar at Shrivardhan. Alibaug and Murud are close tovDiveagar and would also be largely affected,” Raigad Collector Nidhi Chaudhari said.

Till 11 a.m. on Wednesday 13,541 people had been evacuated from the coastal areas of Alibaug, Shrivardhan, Murud and Uran.

“People living in low lying areas, shanties, kachcha houses and houses with no RCC roof are being evacuated. Alibaug being a tourist place, most of the houses have RCC roofing,” Ms. Chaudhari said.

It’s been raining since Tuesday evening in the areas of Alibag, Uran, Murud and Shrivardhan following which some tree felling cases have been reported.

“There have been tree felling but zero casualties. Earth moving equipment, tree cutting machines and ambulances are all ready and PWD, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd and health department are all working jointly to overcome this situation. Our target is to have zero casualties,” Ms Chaudhari said.

The administration has called back 5,668 fishermen from the sea. “Every year all big boats have to come back to shore by May 31. This time even small boats which were in creeks were also called back and our officers confirmed that by Tuesday,” Ms Chaudhari informed.

Power supply would be disconnected as a precautionary measure to avoid any electrocution mishaps, two hours prior the expected cyclone landfall in Alibaug, Shrivardhan, Murud and Uran which are on high alert.