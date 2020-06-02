Cyclone Nisarga | NDRF teams on standby in coastal Maharashtra

The Mumbai Police issued fresh prohibitory orders forbidding any assembly at promenades and beaches in the city.

Mumbai

02 June 2020 21:06 IST

Mumbai Police forbids assembly at promenades and beaches in the city

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday increased the number of its personnel pressed into service to deal with any emergency situations that might come up during the Cyclone Nisarga predicted by the India Meteorological Department. The Mumbai Police, meanwhile, issued fresh prohibitory orders forbidding any assembly at promenades and beaches in the city.

The NDRF had on Monday placed three teams on standby in Mumbai, two in Palghar, two in Raigad, and one each in Thane, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, respectively.

Advertising

Advertising

Additional deployment

On Tuesday, the teams on standby were deployed to various spots in their respective locations, while five more teams were added to this manpower, with two more teams being sent to Raigad, one more in Thane, one to Ratnagiri and one to Navi Mumbai.

Also Read Maharashtra, Gujarat brace for cyclone Nisarga

“Of the four teams in Raigad, three are deployed at Alibaug. One team is currently on reserve, while five more are on their way to Maharashtra from Vishakapatnam, which will also be deployed as soon as they reach. Provisions have been made to airlift extra teams from Hyderabad if the need is felt ,” NDRF Commandant Anupam Srivastava said.

Special equipment

The NDRF has provided all its personnel with special equipment to ensure zero direct contact with civilians in light of the COVID-19 protocols. The teams have already been briefed on precautions to be followed in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued orders under the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The orders, signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), bans any “presence or movement of one of more persons in public places along the coast like beaches, promenades, parks and other such places near the coastline where people may gather”.

Mr. Ashok said that the orders will remain in effect from 12.01 a.m. on Wednesday to midnight on Thursday, unless withdrawn earlier.

The police have already deployed personnel at beaches and promenades, and also stepped up patrolling at locations where the maximum number of lockdown violations have been observed over the last two months, to ensure that people do not step out of their houses without valid reason.