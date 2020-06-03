Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai to operate minimum flights on Wednesday

GVK MIAL managed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will operate a total of 19 flights on June 3 in wake of cyclone Nisarga that is expected to make landfall near Mumbai.

The curtailed schedule will include 11 departures and 8 arrivals. The flights will be operated by 5 airlines which include Air Asia India, Air India, IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet.

Vistara and Alliance Air will not operate any flights on Wednesday to and from Mumbai on Wednesday.

“There could be changes to the schedule and passengers are requested to check the schedule with their respective airline before leaving for the airport,” a Mumbai International Airport Ltd spokesperson said.

In view of the cyclone, MIAL convened a meeting with its stakeholders to devise preventive measures to tackle potential adversities accompanied by the cyclone. "Stakeholders have been sensitized and advised to follow the standard operating procedures in preparation of the cyclone. CSMIA has undertaken various measures to safeguard the passengers and airlines at the airport," the spokesperson said.

Preventive checks at different airport functions were carried out and the airport has ensured that diesel generator sets are in place to provide uninterrupted power supply. Water pumps have been positioned across the airport to clear water in case of waterlogging.

The airport operator has also made available food and beverage counters operational 24/7 at the airport for passengers. These counters will continue to operate the safety measures adopted against ongoing pandemic.

“A dedicated team has been placed on standby at the airport to assist in this wary situation. Some of the measures undertaken by the airport include efficient personnel management to account for the possibility that the relieving team might not be able to reach the airport to take over their shift,” the MIAL spokesperson said.

Special precautions have also been taken for smaller and lighter aircraft typically used for general aviation as they are vulnerable to strong winds.

“Some aircraft have flown out of Mumbai until the cyclone passes while others have been asked to park inside the hangar; the airport has ensured that minimum aircrafts are parked on the apron. The airport is closely coordinating with India Meteorology Department to monitor the progress/dissipation of adverse weather,” the spokesperson said.