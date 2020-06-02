Mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga: COVID-19 patients shifted from BKC to Worli as precautionary measure

Covid-19 patients being moved from dedicated covid health centre at MMRDA grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex to NSCI Covid health centre as a precaution ahead of cyclone, on Tuesday.

Covid-19 patients being moved from dedicated covid health centre at MMRDA grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex to NSCI Covid health centre as a precaution ahead of cyclone, on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

As Mumbai is bracing up to face cyclone Nisarga, nearly 250 COVID-19 patients are being shifted from the facility at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to the COVID centre at the NSCI Centre in Worli.

The NSCI facility has been built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to cater to non-critical COVID-19 patients and was handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last month.

Manisha Mhaiskar, principal secretary on special deputation to the BMC said that around 250 patients are being shifted as a precautionary measure. “The NSCI facility has the capacity to take more patients,” she said.

The MMRDA’s Bandra Kurla Complex facility is a field hospital that has been built under a German Tent, while the NSCI facility is within a massive indoor stadium.

The MMRDA has stated that the BKC COVID-19 hospital could sustain strong winds of up to 80km-100km per hour, but the move was taken as a precautionary measure and they were also taking adaptive measures to strengthen the facility. The 1008-bed facility at BKC was built by the MMRDA in nearly 15 days and received its first set of patients on May 25.

