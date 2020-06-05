Cyclone drenches Mumbai on way out

Unexpected: Many parts of the city received moderate rain on Thursday.

Mumbai

05 June 2020 01:47 IST

Despite no alert for Thursday, the after-effect of cyclone Nisarga caused moderate rain in many parts of Mumbai. Waterlogging was reported at a few usual flooding spots and several trees were uprooted as well.

After the cyclone moved away from the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday, Mumbaikars were least expecting rainfall on Thursday. However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning at 9.30 a.m. on Thursday for the next three hours for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar, and it rained in most parts.

Explaining the phenomenon, Shubhangi Bhute, senior scientist at IMD Mumbai, said, “The rain was owing to the after-effect of the cyclone. The cyclonic system had not weakened entirely. It’s like a truck passing, leaving behind a cloud of smoke. It rained for some time but now it has stopped.”

Many parts of Mumbai, including Sion’s Kings Circle and Gandhi market, saw waterlogging. People took to social media to share videos of a waterlogged King’s Circle and blamed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for it. Other areas that saw water stagnation include SV Road in Malad, LBS Road in Kurla, Goregaon, Andheri, Sion, Chembur, and Bhandup.

The disaster control room received six complaints of slab collapse as a result of the rain. It also received 70 complaints of trees or their branches falling and nine complaints of short circuit. No casualty was reported. IMD has forecast light to moderate rain for Mumbai till Monday but there is no alert.

Between 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday and 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, the city had received 24.8 mm rainfall. From 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on Thursday, the city recorded 46.5 mm rainfall, with IMD’s Colaba observatory recording 49.6 mm rain. Between 8.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m., some of the areas that saw heavy rainfall were Wadala (67 mm), Chembur (50 mm), Bandra (46.9 mm), and Dadar (44.96 mm).