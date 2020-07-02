Cyclone-affected farmers in Raigad unhappy over per-hectare compensation

Even as the 1,976 villages in Raigad affected in Cyclone Nisarga on June 3 are returning to normalcy, farmers and local leaders have expressed concern over the compensation being provided against per hectare damage.

The compensation paid per hectare is around ₹50,000, while the actual damage is to the crops and not the land, Raigad zilla parishad opposition leader Surendra Mhatre said. “Most of the land is owned in partnership and in that case, the money, when distributed, becomes paltry for each party. Besides, crops like coconut and supari have suffered the maximum damage. We have brought these issues to the notice of the Collector,” he said.

Collector and District Magistrate Nidhi Choudhari told The Hindu that she had forwarded suggestions of farmers and local leaders to the State government.

She said the tehsil offices had been facing a lot of problems while disbursing the relief. “Most of the land tracts are owned in partnership and in some cases, people from four generations have the right to the land. Some owners are outside the city and hence, we have asked for a no objection certificate from them. The process is going on,” Ms. Choudhari said.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Praveen Darekar, during his trip to Konkan region, had visited Raigad on Tuesday. After a meeting with the Collector, Mr. Darekar appreciated the work and initiatives of Ms. Choudhary, but blamed some for corruption.

“Some people who have not faced any damage have received the relief, which is wrong. Some political party workers are considering the State’s funds as their own. We are also going to take up the issue of providing relief as per the crop damage with the State government. There is still more work to be done in Raigad and on my next visit, if the work has not finished, we will stage a protest,” Mr. Darekar said.

Reacting to the allegation, Ms. Choudhari said, “If there is a name of a person attached to the allegation, we can look into it. No such name has been brought to my notice.”