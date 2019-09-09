Cybersecurity in industries: SWOT analysis

In a comprehensive survey conducted earlier this year, Infosys reached out to a total of 867 respondents from 12 industries in Europe, The United States of America and Australia and New Zealand in order to get a sense of the cybersecurity measures undertaken by them. The industries that Infosys reached out to include: banking, financial services and insurance; manufacturing; consumer goods and retail; high-tech; communication and telecom; healthcare and life sciences; energy and utilities; transportation and logistics.
Cybersecurity is
the top initiative
in their digital
transformation
journey
Prepared with a
well-defined roadmap
for implementation
Cybersecurity
is most critical
Have the boards
involved in
cybersecurity
strategy
94
%
83
%
48
%
66
%
discussions
66%
66%
66%
64%
64%
63%
63%
60%
58%
58%
Risk and Compliance
Security Incident Management
Security Awareness Training
Encryption
Cloud Access Security Broker
Identity and Access Management
Intrusion Prevention Systems
Tackling IoT Security
Unified Threat Management
Application Control on Server Workloads
Steps taken for risk security management
Cybersecurity challenges
67%
65%
63%
57%
55%
54%
54%
52%
49%
39%
To ensure Enterprise – IT Archite-
cture have security embedded
Building a cybersecurity aware
culture
Cybersecurity technology changing
too fast
Too much time spent in building
technology stack
Lack of appropriate tools to automate
controls and audit efectiveness
Lack of user awareness
Poor integration between tools and
diferent solutions
Inadequate management support
Lack of skilled personnel
Lack of reporting on incidents
Measures being taken
to overcome challenges
Expectations from
external service
providers
Training and
certifcations
Assess, build and
manage your cyber
-
security capabilities
and also enable you
to respond to inci
-
dents and crises
End-to-end
cybersecurity
and protection
Helping you in
digital transfor
-
mation journey
by providing right
security controls
and measures
Ensure
business
resilience
Secure and
grow your
business
confdentiality
Workshops/
enablement
sessions
Focus on integrated
security solutions
rather than point
solutions
Work with
technology vendors
and service
integrators
Creating a
culture of
employee awareness
Bringing on board a
service provider spe
-
cialising in security
Outsource security services for
monitoring and management
Enable threat
intelligence feeds
61%
69%
54%
51%
51%
47%
39%
25%
17%
69%
67%
67%
66%
65%
