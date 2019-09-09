Cybersecurity in industries: SWOT analysis

In a comprehensive survey conducted earlier this year, Infosys reached out to a total of 867 respondents from 12 industries in Europe, The United States of America and Australia and New Zealand in order to get a sense of the cybersecurity measures undertaken by them. The industries that Infosys reached out to include: banking, financial services and insurance; manufacturing; consumer goods and retail; high-tech; communication and telecom; healthcare and life sciences; energy and utilities; transportation and logistics.

image/svg+xml Cybersecurity is the top initiative in their digital transformation journey Prepared with a well-defined roadmap for implementation Cybersecurity is most critical Have the boards involved in cybersecurity strategy 94 % 83 % 48 % 66 % discussions

image/svg+xml 66% 66% 66% 64% 64% 63% 63% 60% 58% 58% Risk and Compliance Security Incident Management Security Awareness Training Encryption Cloud Access Security Broker Identity and Access Management Intrusion Prevention Systems Tackling IoT Security Unified Threat Management Application Control on Server Workloads Steps taken for risk security management

image/svg+xml Cybersecurity challenges 67% 65% 63% 57% 55% 54% 54% 52% 49% 39% To ensure Enterprise – IT Archite- cture have security embedded Building a cybersecurity aware culture Cybersecurity technology changing too fast Too much time spent in building technology stack Lack of appropriate tools to automate controls and audit efectiveness Lack of user awareness Poor integration between tools and diferent solutions Inadequate management support Lack of skilled personnel Lack of reporting on incidents

image/svg+xml Measures being taken to overcome challenges Expectations from external service providers Training and certifcations Assess, build and manage your cyber - security capabilities and also enable you to respond to inci - dents and crises End-to-end cybersecurity and protection Helping you in digital transfor - mation journey by providing right security controls and measures Ensure business resilience Secure and grow your business confdentiality Workshops/ enablement sessions Focus on integrated security solutions rather than point solutions Work with technology vendors and service integrators Creating a culture of employee awareness Bringing on board a service provider spe - cialising in security Outsource security services for monitoring and management Enable threat intelligence feeds 61% 69% 54% 51% 51% 47% 39% 25% 17% 69% 67% 67% 66% 65%

Text: Gautam S. Mengle, Graphics by Sanjay Tambe