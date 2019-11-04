Custodial death: book policemen for murder, say kin

The family of 26-year-old Vijay Singh, who died at the Wadala TT police station on October 28, have demanded that the two police officers who allegedly beat him up — assistant police inspector Salim Khan and sub-inspector Sandip Kadam — be booked for murder.

Singh’s cousin Nirmal Singh and father Hridaynarayan Singh held a press conference on Sunday.

According to Nirmal, the day Singh was picked up by the police, he had stepped out of the house to call his fiancée. “His mobile had a network issue. He left on his motorcycle,” Nirmal said.

He said the two-wheeler’s headlight flashed on a couple sitting nearby, which led to an altercation. “The couple started beating up my brother. The woman stopped a passing police vehicle, and continued to beat my cousin even in front of the police,” Nirmal, who was an eyewitness to the events, said. The police took all of them to the police station.

“My cousin was dragged there by three policemen and they locked him up. They started beating him up. He complained of chest pain, but the police ignored him. They kept laughing while recording the statement of the woman, who laughed too. When I pleaded to the police to listen to my cousin, they locked me up and started beating me with whatever object they found. They even threw a chair at us,” he said.

Singh’s father reached the police station by then. He alleged that the police refused to take his son to the hospital, saying they did not have petrol in their vehicle or a contact number to call an ambulance. “I hired a taxi and took my injured son to Sion hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” Hridaynarayan said.

He said the police did not accompany him to the hospital.

Nirmal was kept in the police lock-up from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and the police only let him go to visit the hospital. The family said despite several pleas, they have not received a copy of the post-mortem report.

Singh worked as a territory manager in a private company in Marol, while his father is a taxi driver. The family’s lawyer, Vinay Nair, said they will approach the Bombay High Court and will also demand a CBI investigation. Mr. Khan and Mr. Kadam were suspended on Tuesday.