Curbs likely to be eased in districts with dip in cases: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

State’s active cases now below 3.50 lakh

With the third extension of Maharashtra’s lockdown-like restrictions ending on June 1, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope hinted that COVID-19 curbs in districts reporting a significant decline in cases could be eased.

Mr. Tope said restrictions could be lifted in a phased manner next month if the case positivity rate drops below 10%, and 50% of beds in the State are vacant. “A decision will be taken after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray,” Mr. Tope said.

29,177 more recoveries

The State on Sunday saw 29,177 more patients being discharged as opposed to 26,672 new COVID-19 cases. The State’s active case tally has now dipped to 3,48,395.

Over 1,200 deaths were added to the toll, of which 594 occurred during the last week. Of these, 398 were recorded over the last 48 hours, while 726 had been added in the ‘reconciliation’ process, as per the State Health Department. The death toll has risen to 88,620. The State’s tally has reached 55,79,897, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 51,40,272, with the recovery rate at 92.12%.

“Of 3,30,13,516 laboratory samples tested thus far, 55,79,897 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 16.9%) have returned positive, with over 2.90 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had risen to 1.59%.

Lockdown in Satara

With no significant decline in cases, a strict lockdown will be imposed in Satara district from May 25 to June 1. The district reported 2,008 cases and 20 deaths, taking its total cases to 1,47,951, of whom 18,336 are active. Its death toll has risen to 2,733.

Pune reported more than 3,000 new cases to take its tally to 9,99,168. As per State Health Department figures, while 93 deaths took the toll to 11,414. As per district authorities, the active case tally has dipped below 55,000, while the total death toll has now exceeded 16,000.

Mumbai reported 1,427 new cases, to push its total case tally to 6,96,910, while the active count has declined further to 28,284. As many as 49 more fatalities took its toll to 14,565.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported nearly 1,000 cases as its total case tally reached 4,86,384, of whom 17,635 are active. Twelve more deaths pushed the toll to 6,395.

Kolhapur reported 23 deaths and more than 1,600 cases as its total death toll rose to 3,123 and total cases reached 99,689, of whom 14,919 are active. Neighbouring Sangli reported 32 deaths and more than 1,500 cases as its total death toll rose to 2,674 and the total cases reached 1,16,594, of whom 19,211 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported nearly 900 new cases, taking its total tally to 3,78,595, of whom 15,946 are active. Nineteen deaths pushed its toll to 4,309.