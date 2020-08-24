Mumbai

CSMT set for ₹1,642 cr. makeover

Raina Assainar Navi Mumbai 24 August 2020 23:00 IST
Updated: 24 August 2020 23:00 IST

World heritage site to get airport-style retail shops, eateries

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is all set to be revamped by the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) under a four-year project, which is estimated to cost ₹1,642 crore.

“After the in-principle approval of the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee, request for qualification on the public private partnership model was invited on August 20,” S.K. Lohia, MD & CEO, IRSDC, said in a virtual meeting on Monday.

He said M/s AREP from France executed the project plan after periodic discussions with stakeholders. He said, “The cost of redevelopment, including financing and contingency costs, is ₹1,642 crore. The redevelopment will be on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis.”

Mr. Lohia said the redevelopment is not just about upgrading the UNESCO world heritage site’s façade, but also “restoring it to 1930 levels”.

Multi-modal integration

“We plan to have separate entry and exit points and improve the passenger area. There will be multi-modal integration to make sure people use public transport more,” he said.

The transport hub will have separate lines for suburban and long-distance trains. Ten platforms with 26-coach length for long-distance trains and five platforms for suburban trains will be built. The Harbour Line terminus will be shifted to the CSMT’s eastern side.

The upgraded terminus will have airport-style retail shops, food and beverage outlets, restaurants, and shops by luxury brands.

Mr. Lohia said, “This will be a city centre rail mall or a Railopolis project.” Special facilities for the differently-abled, lifts, escalators, travelators and mezzanine levels are planned. The amenities will be built by maintaining a height limit of 24 metres.

Offices to be shifted

The station will be decluttered and offices will be shifted to new buildings in Wadi Bunder and Byculla. “Under the project, a 1.40 lakh sq mt space will be developed at CSMT, with additional 80,000 sq mt and 30,000 sq mt centres at Wadi Bunder and Byculla respectively,” Mr. Lohia said.

