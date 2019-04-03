CSMT bridge collapse: police arrest another BMC engineer

Cost of negligence: BMC assistant engineer Sandeep Kalkute being produced in a court on Tuesday.

Mumbai

03 April 2019 01:01 IST

Two of the three accused in custody are civic body officials

The Azad Maidan police on Tuesday made their third arrest in connection with the collapse of the Himalaya Bridge on March 14, which claimed six lives and left 31 injured.

The foot overbridge (FOB), which connected the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus with the BT Lane, was one of the busiest FOBs in the city used by hundreds of commuters every day. The police first arrested Neeraj Desai, whose firm conducted a structural audit of the FOB. Sandeep Kalkute, an assistant engineer with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), was arrested on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the police arrested executive engineer Anil Patil, who was Mr. Kalkute’s immediate superior and his reporting head. Both were posted with the Bridges department and were suspended by the BMC immediately after the collapse. Mr. Patil and Mr. Kalkute have been working in the Bridges department since 2014 and 2008 respectively.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Abhishek Trimukhe said, “Investigations till now indicate that both the accused did not perform their duties concerning the inspection and structural audit of the bridge. They failed to be present at the time of the structural audit and ensure that it was conducted satisfactorily.”

Mr. Trimukhe said according to the BMC manual of 2011, there has to be a strong system of bridge inspection that ensures a manual bridge inspection twice a year — in April and October — and that this system was not followed.

An officer who is part of the investigating team said prima facie investigations into the collapse have indicated that it occurred because the lower part of the bridge, which had sustained heavy damage, gave way.

“Mr. Kalkute was in a position to know the state of the lower part and to recommend repairs, or even a structural audit of that portion, which he never did. Had the damage sustained by that portion been flagged and addressed in time, the collapse might have been prevented. Further, in 2013, some repair work was carried out on the bridge, during which time Mr. Kalkute was in charge. Later, in 2016, when D D Desai was given the contract for conducting an audit, it was also done under Mr. Kalkute’s supervision. In both these instances, Mr. Kalkute never once visited the site personally,” the officer said.