Cruise ship drugs party | NCB arrests Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan (Black tshirt and Cap) is being escorted officials outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after he was allegedly brought in for questioning along with others following a raid at a party on a cruise ship. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini
PTI Mumbai 03 October 2021 18:42 IST
Updated: 03 October 2021 18:49 IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Aryan Khan would be produced before a metropolitan magistrate's court shortly.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde would be representing Aryan Khan in court.

Aryan Khan has been booked under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession and consumption of banned substances.

He and seven others were detained late Saturday night by NCB sleuths after they raided the cruise ship on its way from Mumbai to Goa.

