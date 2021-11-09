Cruise drugs case | NCB vigilance team questions Prabhakar Sail for over 10 hours, calls him again on November 9

Mumbai

09 November 2021 09:28 IST

Mr. Sail, who claims to be the bodyguard of NCB witness K.P. Gosavi, last month alleged in an affidavit that he had heard Mr. Gosavi discussing a ₹25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness, was questioned for more than 10 hours by the NCB's Delhi vigilance team, probing the pay-off allegations in the cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is an accused, an NCB official said on November 9.

He has been called by the anti-drugs agency again on November 9, the official said.

Earlier, after being summoned by the NCB on November 7, Mr. Sail along with his lawyer reached the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) mess in suburban Bandra under police protection at 2 p.m. on November 8.

Advertising

Advertising

He left the place, where the NCB team questioned him, around 12.20 a.m. on November 9 with his lawyer and did not speak to media persons present outside the premises.

"We have called him again for questioning on November 9,” NCB's Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh said.

The NCB's vigilance team, headed by Mr. Singh, who is also chief vigilance officer (CVO) of the federal anti-narcotics agency, had reached here from Delhi on the morning of November 8.

Mr. Sail, who claims to be the bodyguard of NCB witness K.P. Gosavi, last month alleged in an affidavit that he had heard Mr. Gosavi discussing a ₹25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB.

Mr. Sail claimed that Mr. Gosavi had said ₹8 crore of the deal money was to be given to NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Mr. Sail's allegations had prompted the NCB to order a vigilance inquiry against NCB officials and others.

Mr. Wankhede had denied the allegations against him.

Last month, a vigilance team led by Mr. Singh came to Mumbai to probe the allegations of extortion, but had then failed to record Mr. Sail's statement.

It had at that time recorded statements of eight persons, including Mr. Wankhede, and collected some important documents and recordings related to the cruise drugs case, an official earlier said.