Crucial level crossing gate overhauled

Mumbai

07 June 2020 00:05 IST

The Central Railway (CR) has overhauled a crucial level crossing (LC) gate at Diva station. The LC gate spanning eight lines is one of the busiest in the Mumbai Division and infamous for rail traffic hold-ups and trespassing deaths.

CR officials said they removed muck and contaminated ballast, placed fresh ballast, changed sleepers, rails and fittings to improve the drainage system, and overall safety. It took four megablocks of five hours each on two lines and 25 workers in each block to overhaul the LC gate.

“The work was completed in 15 days. Under normal circumstances, it would have taken more days with more traffic maintenance blocks. We are also overhauling LC gates at Chunabhatti, between Kharbhav and Bhivandi, and between Atgaon and Asangaon,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief PRO, CR.

