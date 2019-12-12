CR’s first AC local to run on Trans-Harbour Line

The Central Railway (CR) officials informed railway activists associated with passenger associations in the city that its first AC local will run on the Trans-Harbour Line. The activists had met with the CR officials on Wednesday to discuss the induction of the new rake.

All representatives of passenger associations were unanimous in their demand that existing services should not be disrupted to induct the AC local. They demanded that the train be incorporated as a new service in the existing time table.

Lata Argade, secretary, Suburban Railway Passengers Association, said, “When the passenger associations had met in January, we told them that the AC service should not be introduced by replacing existing services. However, they seemed constrained in terms of capacity. Their decision to run the service on the Trans-Harbour Line might be successful as several corporate offices are located in that region.”

The activists told CR officials that the next two AC locals should be operated from Asangaon and Badlapur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Ms. Argade said, “If there is space constraint, then the CR officials should complete the long-pending projects to expand the rail corridors.”

Zonal Railways Users Consultative Committee member Subhash Gupta said it would be better if the Railways introduces 15-coach trains with three AC coaches. CR’s AC local, which arrived in the city on Monday, will undergo a few trials in the coming months.

The 12-coach train is expected to begin operations by mid-January with 16 services on the Trans Harbour Line between Thane and Vashi. The first run will be piloted by a motorwoman.