Cross their tees: caddies get a crash course on investment

Over 150 caddies attended a session on financial literacy covering the basics of banking on the sidelines of a golf tournament in the city.

Organised by DCB Bank in association with the Western India Golf Association (WIGA) at Royal Wellington Club on Friday, the event was part of a caddie development programme.

“Caddies are an important part of a sport like golf. Our goal through this financial literacy session is to promote them suitably within the golfing community as players. This will not only help them tap heir hidden passion towards the sport but also to build a better financial plan,” said Commodore Medioma Bhada, president, WIGA.

Because of the invitational tournament, caddies were present in larger numbers than expected, organisers said. “We focussed on planning for family expenses, children’s education, other expenses and for unexpected situations,” said Praveen Kutty, head of retail, small and medium enterprise banking, DCB Bank.

Mr. Kutty said caddies need to harness their potential. “They need to plan their time and financial commitment towards the game and families. They need guidance on health and physical fitness too. Golf has produced caddies as stars in the game. This initiative has a broader base as it involves the golf association, golf clubs and the bank. Therefore, with institutional support, we hope to make this a robust process,” he said.

A participant said he had not thought about financial planning even after 15 years of being in a job. “After this session, I have realised that without financial planning, one cannot be sure of one’s future. I plan to invest some amount from my earnings so that my family’s future is secure,” he said.

He said it was perhaps the first time someone thought about caddies. “Everyone is concerned for the players but no one thinks about us. People must understand that we also have our dreams and hopes as players.”

Baptist D’Souza, another participant, said the bank educated them about a savings scheme where one has to invest a very small amount from one’s salary. “We never thought of savings because we thought we would require a large amount to pay premiums. But today, we came to know that whatever we earn, we can save some amount with proper planning,” he said.

Mr. Kutty of DCB Bank said the objective of imparting financial literacy and starting an engagement with caddies was necessary as they would need some of these banking services at present or in the near future. “The bank is engaged with WIGA in the caddie development programme. We plan to reach more caddies,” he said.