Crop damage: Thorat seeks financial aid from Centre

Declare wet drought in State: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Revenue Minister and State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat on Friday demanded substantial financial aid from the Centre to farmers hit by heavy rain in the State.

“This year’s monsoon has created a drought-like situation in Vidarbha and the retreating monsoon has wreaked havoc in Solapur, Osmanabad, Pune, Sangli and several other districts. The State government stands firmly with farmers, but we expect the Centre to provide substantial financial aid,” said Mr. Thorat.

He said the government has given clear directions to conduct a panchnama of the losses and a proposal seeking aid will be sent to the Centre at the earliest. “The Centre has always given inadequate aid. At a time of COVID-19, the State government is facing financial stress and CM Uddhav Thackeray will speak to PM Narendra Modi seeking more aid,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis demanded the government to declare a wet drought in the State and provide aid to farmers.