Crocodile rescued from Mulund construction site

A 6.59-foot-long male crocodile was rescued from a construction site near Yogi Hills in Mulund on Sunday by the Thane forest division.

Volunteers from organisations like Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) and Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) also helped forest officials rescue the marsh crocodile.

Residents had spotted the reptile in the water accumulated at the defunct construction site several times since November. Traps had been laid to rescue the reptile since December, along with cameras.

“The crocodile got into the trap around 3.30 a.m. on Sunday. The door of the trap cage was closed when we reached around 6.30 a.m. on our daily visit to the construction site. This is an automatic mechanism, wherein the animal puts pressure and the trap door automatically opens,” Aditya Patil, president of WWA, said.

According to Pawan Sharma, founder of RAWW, there was no work happening at the construction site due to a case under way at the National Company Law Tribunal. “Due to a lack of drainage system, the water had started accumulating,” Mr. Sharma said.

The construction site is close to Tulsi Lake in Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and forest officials believe that due to the overflow from the nearby drains in monsoon, the crocodile must have reached there with the current.

“The animal was found fit after medical examination and has been released into the wild,” said Jitendra Ramgaokar, deputy conservator of forest, Thane.

The reptile is around five years old, he said.