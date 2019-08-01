Criminal’s birthday bash at police station: four bite a slice of trouble

Five personnel with the Bhandup police have landed in the dock after a video of them celebrating the birthday of a history-sheeter went viral last week.

While four of them have been suspended, the fifth is awaiting a similar fate.

The 30-second clip showed Bhandup resident Ayaan Khan cutting his birthday cake while police personnel in uniform and civil clothes celebrated with him in a room inside the police station. The video had also captured one of the policemen feeding a piece of the cake to Mr. Khan. Along with the video, a picture of the celebrations, too, was circulated on WhatsApp.

Officials said Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order ) Vinoy Kumar Choubey had ordered an inquiry, and instructed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII) Akhilesh Singh to submit a report.

Sources said based on the report submitted by Mr. Singh on Wednesday, police sub inspectors Pankaj Shewale and Sachin Kokare and constables Anil Gaikwad and Maruti Jumade were suspended with immediate effect, while a similar report has been sent to the superiors of head constable Subhash Ghosalkar, who has been transferred.

“A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against all the five policemen. Meanwhile, a preliminary inquiry has been started to check if the senior police inspector in charge of the police station can be held guilty for supervisory failure,” an officer with the Mumbai Police said.

Mr. Choubey confirmed the suspensions but declined to go into the details.

Mr. Khan was booked for kidnapping a woman in 2010, but was discharged after he married the complainant. He was also named as an accused in an assault case, but the police filed a summary report in court, stating that the investigation had not established his involvement in the offence.

The suspension is the latest in a string of instances where the Mumbai Police Commissioner has acted against errant police personnel. Earlier this month, four personnel, including the senior police inspector in charge, at Kasturba Marg police station, were suspended after a dance bar was found to be illegally operating in their jurisdiction.