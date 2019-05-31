Crime Branch to probe Tadvi’s death

The investigation into the death of Dr. Payal Tadvi, who killed herself in her hostel room last week, was on Thursday handed over to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Tadvi, a second year resident doctor with BYL Nair Hospital, took the extreme step on May 22. The Agripada police have arrested three of her seniors, Dr. Hema Ahuja, Dr. Bhakti Mehare and Dr. Ankita Khandelwal, charging them with abetment to suicide under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashta Prohibition of Ragging Act and the Atrocities Act.

Seeking help

Advocate Nitin Sarpute, who is representing Tadvi’s family, said he had met Shiv Sena MLA Neelam Gorhe and sought that the case be transferred either to the Central Bureau of Investigation or the Crime Branch.

On Thursday, Ms. Gorhe tweeted from her official Twitter handle, “As per my demand, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has transferred the Dr Payal Tadvi suicide case to the Crime Branch. Senior lawyer Nitin Satpute had raised the point with me. (Mumbai Crime Branch chief) Santosh Rastogi has informed me that the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.”

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Manjunath Singe confirmed the development. “Considering the seriousness and importance of the case related to Dr. Payal Tadvi’s death, the investigation has been transferred to the Crime Branch,” he said.

The case will now be investigated by Unit III of the Crime Branch.

Sources said the process to hand over the paperwork and the three arrested doctors would be completed by Thursday night.

Family statements

Meanwhile, officers with the Agripada police on Wednesday evening recorded detailed supplementary statements of Tadvi’s family members, including her mother, Abeda. Mr. Satpute had on Wednesday, during the remand hearing of the three accused, alleged that there was a possibility Tadvi’s death could be murder and not suicide.

An officer who is part of the investigating team, however, said, “Statements from the family members as well as other inquiries conducted so far do not point to the death being anything other than suicide.”