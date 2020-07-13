Crime Branch to investigate fraud case

The Crime Branch will now investigate a case in which a 35-year-old MBA graduate was arrested for allegedly duping women after befriending them on matrimonial sites. The Rabale police arrested Sachin Dilip Sambre-Patil on June 23, based on a complaint filed by a 33-year-old lawyer on May 31.
Assistant police inspector Tukaram Nimbalkar said, “During our investigation, we found that the accused had created at least five fake profiles on matrimonial sites and approached around 1,000 prospective brides through each profile. The Crime Branch is taking over the case to find out how many women responded to his messages and met him in person.”
Pravin Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, said the cyber cell will identify the women who came in contact with the accused. “He claims to have met 10 women, but we suspect the number to be higher. We appeal to the women who have been duped by the accused to approach us immediately or write to the cyber cell,” Mr. Patil said.
The police said the accused got married in 2014, but later met a doctor and married her in 2017. The next year, he divorced his first wife. The accused has an 18-month-old son with his second wife. The police said the accused started making fake profiles on matrimonial sites in 2015 and approached women claiming to be unmarried, divorced, widowed or awaiting divorce.
