Crime Branch records Palande’s statement on letter about Bharti

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday recorded a statement from multiple murder accused Vijay Palande in connection with his allegations against Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Deven Bharti.

Mr. Palande, currently lodged at Taloja central jail in Navi Mumbai, had in December 2018 written to the Central Vigilance Commission making a host of serious allegations against Mr. Bharti, ranging from corruption to underworld links. The letter was forwarded to the Maharashtra government and an inquiry was set up into the matter.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Santosh Rastogi told The Hindu, “Since Mr. Palande is in judicial custody, we had sought permission from the sessions court to officially record his statement. We were given permission to do so on Monday, and accordingly brought him to the Crime Branch headquarters.”

A special team of officers was dispatched to ferry Mr. Palande from the prison to the headquarters late in the evening. Sources said select officers from multiple units have been hand-picked to work on the case.

According to sources, the statement will go into details of the allegations made by Mr. Palande and seek any evidence he can provide to back up his claims, including people who can corroborate his statement. Inquiries will also be made as to why he only wrote the letter in 2018, despite being arrested in 2012 for several murders, including that of Oshiwara resident Arun Tikku, mentioned in the letter.

Mr. Palande has claimed that Tikku was actually killed by his son Anuj, who enlisted the services of gangster Santosh Shetty for the job, and that he was falsely implicated in the case after Anuj paid ₹2 crore to Mr. Bharti.

Mr. Bharti, when contacted on February 18, had denied Mr. Palande's claims, saying that a “motivated, malicious and wild complaint made in 2018 is being peddled in 2020” to further a “nefarious agenda.”