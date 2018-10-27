Crime Branch busts bail surety racket, eight held

Game over: Inquires indicate that the eight have helped accused get bail from sessions court, and Metropolitan Magistrate’s court in Kurla, Dadar, Girgaum and Vashi.

Mumbai: Over 400 accused released on bail from courts in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai may have secured bail with the help of bogus sureties, according to Mumbai Crime Branch officials. The police have arrested eight people for providing bogus sureties, along with a set of forged documents, including identity proof, solvency proof, and police verification certificate.

The Unit I of the Crime Branch received a tip-off that sureties were being provided for a price. “Our officers laid a trap outside the sessions court in the city on Thursday and picked up the eight accused who were running the racket. Based on their interrogation, we raided a house in Chembur, where we recovered scanners, printers, laptops, and rubber stamps in the names of government officers, including rationing officers and policemen,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Dilip Sawant said.

The accused have been identified as Shakir Khan (35), Shafiq Qureshi (34), Fayyaz Khan (34), Imran Salmani (27), Mohammed Pervez Sheikh (50), Riyaz Pathan (35), Muzaffar Kazi (38) and Yusuf Khan (31). All are Class III and Class IV dropouts and stay in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi.

Mr. Sawant said inquires so far indicated that the eight have helped accused get bail from the sessions court, and the Metropolitan Magistrate’s court in Kurla, Dadar, Girgaum and Vashi. “They have helped around 100-150 accused get bail from the Sessions Court and 200-300 from lower courts till date, and have been active for the last two years,” Mr. Sawant said.

Explaining the modus operandi, a Crime Branch officer said the accused would visit courts every morning and identify cases where bail had been granted but the accused were yet to come up with surety to secure the bail. They would then hang around till they found the family members of the bail seekers.

“Securing bail on surety is a process that involves several steps. The person appearing as surety has to provide identity and address proof as well as proof of solvency to the lawyer, who then sends it to the police station for verification. The police then send a report to the lawyer stating that the bonafides of the surety have been verified, and only then does the court release the accused. The eight would provide bogus identity and address proof documents and a forged verification report, complete with a rubber stamp and seal in the name of the senior police inspector of the police station concerned,” the officer said.

The addresses provided on the documents would be purposefully vague so that the bogus sureties could never be traced in case an inquiry was conducted. Mr. Sawant said the accused would charge the bail seekers between ₹25,000 and ₹40,000. “The accused have been remanded in our custody till November 3, and we are conducting inquiries.”