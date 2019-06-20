Crime against women, children on rise in city

Mumbai has seen a gradual increase in the number of serious crimes committed against women and children between 2013 and 2018.

According to a written reply submitted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the Home Department, in the Assembly, the number of rape and molestation cases filed within the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police commissionerate were 889 and 2,586 respectively in the year 2018 as compared to 751 and 2,202 in the year 2017.

The number of cases filed under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, 2012 has also increased in the city. In 2018, the total number of cases filed under the POSCO Act, was 1,210 while it was 1,128 in 2017.

‘Everything on record’

According to a senior official from the Mumbai Police, the surge is a result of more people coming forward to file cases and everything being taken on record.

In his reply, Mr. Fadnavis said that every case of atrocity against a woman or a child is being taken seriously by Mumbai Police and the process up to filing the charge sheet is handled with extreme seriousness.

“The State has total of 27 special courts and 25 fast track courts to speed up the cases of atrocities against women. Women safety committee and help desks are set up in police commissionerates and district police headquarters,” he said, adding that Investigation Units for Crime Against Women (IUCAW) have been set up in Mumbai, Pune city, Thane city, Nagpur city, Pune rural, Yavatmal, Ahmednagar and other locations.

A special helpline number (103) has been set up to help women from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. The number is 1091 for other regions.

Patrolling and other precautionary measures are being taken in areas near schools and colleges, and special squads against molestation have been set up. Women Help Centres have been set up at 364 places including railway stations and bus stands.