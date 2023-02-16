ADVERTISEMENT

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car attacked after he denies selfie; eight booked for rioting, extortion

February 16, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Mumbai

The incident took place when the cricketer had gone to the hotel located near the domestic airport at Santacruz for dinner with his businessman friend, an official said

PTI

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw reacts towards a group of people who allegedly turned violent after Shaw refused them for selfies, in Mumbai, in the wee hours of February 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car was attacked with a baseball bat by a person after an argument over taking selfies with him outside a luxury hotel at Santacruz in Mumbai, officials said on Thursday.

Following the incident that took place in the early hours of Wednesday, the police registered a case of rioting and extortion against eight persons, including a woman, they said.

The incident took place when the cricketer had gone to the hotel located near the domestic airport at Santacruz for dinner with his businessman friend, an official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A complaint in this connection was lodged by Shaw's friend and flatmate Ashish Yadav, who runs a cafe. Mr. Yadav has been staying with Shaw for the last three years at Bandra.

As per the complaint, an unidentified person approached Shaw for a selfie. Initially, the cricketer allowed that person to do so. However, after the person insisted on clicking more selfies with him, Shaw turned down the request. After that, the accused started arguing and misbehaving with the cricketer, the official said.

On seeing this, the manager of the hotel intervened and asked the person, who was demanding selfies with Shaw, to vacate the premises, he said.

After this incident, Shaw and Yadav had dinner at the hotel. But while they were stepping out of the place along with their friend, they saw the same person holding a baseball bat in hand. After they sat in their car, the accused attacked the windshield of the vehicle with the baseball bat. Sensing more trouble, Shaw was shifted to another car, while Yadav and others drove his vehicle to Oshiwara, he said.

Mr. Yadav saw three motorcycles and a white-coloured car chasing their vehicle. Around 4 a.m., those following him attacked his car when it was taking a U-turn near a petrol pump on Link Road. One of them slammed the baseball bat on the rear windshield due to which it broke.

The six motorcycle-borne persons and two others in the car, including a woman, abused Mr. Yadav and those accompanying him. After that, Mr. Yadav took the car to Oshiwara police station. The eight accused also followed them there. The woman accused started arguing and threatened Mr. Yadav to pay ₹50,000 to settle the matter or else she would lodge a false police complaint against them, the police official said.

After that, Mr. Yadav lodged a complaint against the accused. Based on his complaint, the Oshiwara police registered a case against the eight accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and others, he said.

Investigation into the case is underway, the police official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mumbai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US