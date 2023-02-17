ADVERTISEMENT

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw selfie row: woman social media influencer sent to police custody

February 17, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - Mumbai

Sapna Gill was arrested on Thursday evening.

PTI

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw reacts towards a group of people who allegedly turned violent after Shaw refused them for selfies, in Mumbai, in the wee hours of February 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A court here on Friday remanded social media influencer Sapna Gill in police custody till February 20 for allegedly manhandling Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and attacking his car following a row over clicking of selfies.

The incident had taken place early Wednesday morning outside a luxury hotel in suburban Santacruz following an argument between Shaw and the social media influencer and her male friend after the player refused to click selfies with her.

Gill was arrested on Thursday evening, while cases were also registered against her friend Shobhit Thakur and six others for alleged rioting and extortion.

As per the complaint, Thakur and Gill approached Shaw for a selfie at the hotel. Initially, the cricketer obliged. But they insisted on clicking more selfies, a demand that Shaw turned down. After that, Gill and Thakur allegedly started arguing and misbehaving with him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The complaint also said that both of them (Gill and Thakur) were in an inebriated condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US