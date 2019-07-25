There is an audience for all sorts of stories, says 'Judgementall Hai Kya' scriptwriter Kanika Dhillon

Scriptwriter and novelist Kanika Dhillon grapples with her chosen profession: writing. “I have always aspired to be a writer, be it as an author or a screenwriter, whatever the medium,” said Dhillon in an interview with The Hindu. In the same breath she also confessed that she is still grappling with what it really means to be [a writer], “Do I enjoy it? Do I suffer because of it?” Dhillon’s latest film as a scriptwriter, Judgementall Hai Kya, will hit the big screen this Friday.

Hungry for an audience

According to Dhillon, as writers, there is the urgency to put every secret, every experience, their mind spaces out there, disguised in the garb of characters, dialogues, situations. The creativity, then, could also render the writer vulnerable. “It’s honest and cunning at the same time. You create something and then that creation has the ability to hurt you immensely,” she said.

But then, Dhillon believes that the ability to articulate a thought or feeling is still better than not being able to do it at all. “There is no greater agony than carrying the burden of an untold story. William Carlos has aptly put it; perhaps writing is a disease and you cannot stop it! As a screenwriter I have become hungry for a larger audience as well. The disease not only grows; it evolves,” she emphasised. Judgementall Hai Kya could well be the next stage in Dhillon’s evolution and in her hunger for a larger audience. She’s already logged in two popular films last year — Kedarnath and Manmarziyaan.

Driving change

Explaining her writing process, Dhillon said that she creates characters first and then tries to find a universe around them. “I may have a story idea but everything starts moving when I am able to see my characters clearly. They then organically lead or respond to the story or the universe I want to create,” she said. There is no set pattern as to what she would write and at what time. It depends on her state of mind and what is exciting her at a particular moment.

How do you define a glass ceiling in Bollywood? Dhillon raised this question a couple of weeks ago, when talking about gender disparity in the Hindi film industry. “Your influence and remuneration is directly proportionate to your film’s success. So in that sense, Bollywood is a level playing field. If you are delivering on certain parameters, regardless of your gender, you will get paid,” she said, pointing out that perhaps acting is the one field where biases still remain.

For her the changes in Bollywood are not driven so much by gender sensitivity as by the fact that content-based films are coming to the fore. Producers, actors, directors and storytellers are taking more risks and wanting to tell different stories. “Since content has become key for a film to be successful, amongst other things, it’s a natural process that the content creators will come in the forefront eventually. We see the trend now where writers and content creators are credited, represented and are in a better position to negotiate,” she said.

Fresh approach

Simultaneously the definition of what will work and what will not work at the box office has also changed. According to Dhillon, it’s difficult to slot a film and say that a particular formula, star, director, will make it work. “There is an audience out there for all sorts of stories. Every story has a certain budget it should be made in. Having said that, one is able to get a producer, actor, and tell a story that could have a different theme, complex characters, much easily than before,” she said, while adding, “Which means one can experiment with bolder or taboo themes.”