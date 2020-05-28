Creating health infrastructure in slums crucial in rebuilding Mumbai: Awhad

Jitendra Awhad

Mumbai

28 May 2020 01:39 IST

Minister asks BDA to share list of concessions required for facilitating redevelopment

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday said creating health infrastructure in slum pockets will be a priority in rebuilding Mumbai once the pandemic subsides. The minister was infected with COVID-19 and has since recovered.

Mr. Awhad, who was addressing a webinar organised by the Brihanmumbai Developers Association (BDA), said the healthcare infrastructure will be created through slum redevelopment, that has been on the cards for a while.

Advertising

Advertising

“We need to work on restoring an ailing Mumbai. The city’s health infrastructure has collapsed. Unless we develop slums, where 10 to 15 people live in a single room, along with the health infrastructure, we will not be doing justice to the people. Dharavi redevelopment is the need of the hour as much as it is in areas like Govandi and Kamathipura,” he said.

Inviting architects to join the initiative for the well-being of Mumbai, where 35% of land comprises slums and 60% of the population live in them, Mr. Awhad said the health infrastructure in slum pockets had collapsed.

“Labourers have returned to their home towns but once industry starts, those people will be back. Everybody will work hard. Mumbai is a city where perspiration pays. From that effort, we will have victory,” he said.

The minister said Mumbai will survive only if businesses do. “The housing industry will give life to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Undoubtedly, these are times of hardship, but we will have to use this tragedy as an opportunity.”

Asking the BDA to share a formal list of concessions and other requirements for facilitating the redevelopment process, Mr. Awhad said the government will respond within 15 days. “The government will do everything that is essential. We will have to cut premiums, some policy of major help has to be given to builders,” he said. Self-certification has begun, and will be promoted further, while premium concessions that were decided earlier will be given immediately, Mr. Awhad said.

“We have lost 70 days due to the lockdown. We will have to maintain physical distancing, wear masks and work. I will see to it that the Slum Rehabilitation Authority is online in eight days,” he said.

Harrish Jain, vice president, BDA, said the association would support the government in all its endeavours. “We will share our list of the requested concessions and reforms. The minister said a joint meeting of BDA representatives along with the heads of SRA and MHADA would be convened to take up those points soon,” Mr. Jain said.