Create paediatric COVID-19 care ward, says Aaditya Thackeray

04 May 2021 15:12 IST

The Minister said that he was indulging in discussions with the civic administration to ‘prepare for third wave capacity building in Maharashtra’

As Maharashtra shows signs of plateauing of COVID-19 cases, the civic administration in Mumbai has been directed to start preparations anticipating the third wave of coronavirus, with a special focus on paediatric wards.

Mumbai (city) Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that he was indulging in discussions with the civic administration to “prepare for third wave capacity building in Maharashtra”.

“I have suggested to him that we create a paediatric COVID-19 care ward anticipating the next wave and the demographic it may target. Along with paediatric covid care centre, another aspect we are now focussed on is to create a network of crèches for those parents who may have to be in covid care centres and may not have support to look after their children, that aren’t infected by covid,” Mr. Aaditya Thackeray wrote on Twitter after meeting with Additional Municipal Commissioner Subodh Jaiswal of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

He added that the civic administration as well as State government were focused on increasing COVID-19 care capacity.

“Since last year, our jumbo covid care centres also have units of covid +ve dialysis, covid +ve maternity care as well. As the virus mutates and targets different age groups, our response to it must actively mutate as well. Mumbai saw a massive spike last month and sustained it because of constant capacity increase in beds & facilities. We are now focussed on creating almost 6500 O2 beds and approximately 1500 more ICU/HDU beds in the coming few days at the new jumbos coming up,” he tweeted.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in his meeting with District Collectors, last week, had directed all district administrations to become self-dependent on oxygen supply in case of third wave of coronavirus, expected in August or September. Directions have been issued to build oxygen plants at tehsil level.

Sena MP writes to Modi

Shiv Sena Lok Sabha member Rahul Shewale too has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister, requesting them to seriously look into the growing infection in children below 10 years. “Indian Academy of Paediatrics too has expressed concern in the number of children getting infected. In Maharashtra, from March 1 to April 4, a total of 60,684 children were found COVID-19 positive. Out of these 9,882 are below five years. in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, 20% out of total patients are children,” he wrote in the letter.

Mr. Shewale pointed out that no vaccine was available as of now to protect children from the virus. “It is important that timely measures are undertaken and pharma companies in the country too are encouraged to manufacture vaccines suitable for children,” he said.