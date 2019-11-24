Create awareness of maritime heritage: Vice Admiral Pandit

Vice Admiral R.B. Pandit, Chief of Staff of Western Naval Command, emphasised on the need to create awareness of the country’s maritime tradition and heritage at the 40th annual seminar of the Maritime History Society (MHS) at INHS Asvini in Colaba on Friday.

The day-long seminar on the theme ‘Maritime Heritage: Learning through Cultural Engagement’ included panel discussions and paper presentations on the topics ‘International Waters: the sea as a cultural connector’ and ‘The Ship Building Heritage in India’.

In his inaugural address, Vice Admiral Pandit, chairman of the MHS, said, “It was in 1978 that it was pointed out to us that the Indian Navy doesn’t care for its history and heritage. A column had appeared in The Times of India to that effect. The then chief of Western Naval Command, M.P Auti, took it seriously and approached Rusi Gandhi, the then chief of staff, who managed to provide an incentive of ₹1,000 for the establishment of MHS. We have come a long way since then.”

Vice Admiral Pandit said indigenous ship building since the Harappan civilisation helped India build a robust maritime tradition.

“It is true what Prime Minister Modi said on National Maritime Day last year, that the oceans have the potential to power our nation’s transformation. In the coming years, it is the maritime domain that will take centre stage in the country’s economic discourse,” he said.

C. Uday Bhaskar | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

In his keynote address, Commodore C. Uday Bhaskar, director of Society for Policy Studies, New Delhi, said, “Today, the maritime history of the country is being revisited and reinterpreted in a different way. It is important that we bring it back into circulation so that the youth will be encouraged by it.”

In the past, Mr. Bhaskar said, the country had neglected its rich sea heritage and traditions. He said maritime history should be taught formally in schools to create awareness of the field.

Former Naval chief Admiral Arun Prakash, a patron of MHS, spoke on the future of the organisation and the projects being carried out by it.