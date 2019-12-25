CR to implement 3-pronged approach to curb trespassing

The Central Railway (CR) is planning to implement the three-pronged approach advocated by Biju Dominic, which adopts behavioural economics and cognitive neurology to reduce deaths due to trespassing, in 50 locations on the Central Railway.

The approach involves putting up large signboards depicting a picture of a person just before the train hits them as a way to inject fear, painting sleepers yellow at regular intervals and having motormen blare the train horn in a fast repetitive sequence.

Mr. Dominic, who heads company called Final Mile Consulting, had implemented his approach at six locations between Thane and Kalwa between March and August 2019. According to CR officials, the region saw a dip of at least 26% in trespass cases, as opposed to the average 10% drop seen in other parts of the suburban network on the CR. “While there is no way to ascertain if the drop is solely due to his interventions or the combination of several interventions, the fact is that trespassing fatalities have reduced and so we plan to take the initiative ahead,” a senior CR official said.

Mr. Dominic said 50 locations contributed to nearly 60% of the trespassing fatalities and included crucial areas such as Ulhasnagar and Mankhurd. He will be conducting a study of all 50 spots and will draw up solutions within two months. “The initial study is crucial as we need to ascertain passenger movement and the motivations behind trespassing. I think we should be in a position to implement the interventions by March 2020,” he said.

Mr. Dominic will execute his approach at no cost to the railways. He said the company will review the interventions in six months to see its efficacy.

Senior CR officials said they were also planning to have a Memorandum of Understanding with Mr. Dominic’s company.

Trespassing is the leading cause of deaths in the Mumbai suburban system. Between January and November 2019, it accounted for 859 deaths on the CR.