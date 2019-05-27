CR services hit as train derails at Kurla

Suburban train services on the Central Railway (CR) were affected for nearly two hours on Sunday night after a local train derailed near Kurla station. The incident occurred at 8.55 p.m. and the problem was resolved at 10.58 p.m.

According to CR officials, the train was a slow local service from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kalyan. “One wheel of the fifth coach from the CSMT side derailed as the train was approaching Kurla station,” an official said. The train halted in its tracks barely 100 metres from Platform 3 at Kurla, chief public relations officer, CR, Sunil Udasi, said.

The derailment affected movement of all local trains on the slow corridor as trains bunched up. “One train was marooned behind the affected train. Other slow local services were diverted on the fast track at Vidyavihar and rerouted back to the slow track at Matunga,” a CR official said.

Services across the suburban system were running nearly 30 minutes late, and platforms at all stations north of Kurla were overcrowded as multiple train services were cancelled.

Commuters expressed their angst over the delays on social media. Some complained of no public announcements being made to inform passengers of the delay at railway stations where the trains were stuck.

Gaurav Thakkar, a commuter, said, “@CRailwayMumbai what is wrong today? 09:40 PM CSMT Ambernath local departed at 10.00 and to add to it, Kurla onwards it is delayed. And now its halted at Vidyavihar Station (sic).”

Chaitanya Jondhale, another commuter, said, “Slow trains still affected. Stuck just before Ghatkopar station for 20mins. (sic).”

“Mumbai Central Railway toward CST slow local (is) not stopping at Vidyavihar station. Some problems at Kurla station. No announcement at any station at all,” Jignesh, another commuter, said.