CR sells less than 200 AC local tickets in two days

The Central Railway (CR) continued to have teething issues with its Thane-Panvel AC local as it sold less than 200 tickets in the first two days. During the eight services on Monday morning, CR sold 62 tickets.

However, officials said it will take some time for the service to stabilise.

“Many passengers boarded the train and asked us to give them a ticket. However, there is no provision to do so,” an official said. Eleven commuters were caught and penalised for travelling without a ticket. However, officials said many more had travelled without tickets. “The focus at present is not to penalise but to counsel and make people aware,” a senior official said. CR had 12 ticket checkers on board the train and nearly 100 personnel of the Railway Protection Force to control the crowd at stations.

Sources said the CR also continued to have a few operational issues with the AC local leading to minor delays on trains that followed it. “The major issue is at Thane and Vashi. At Thane, there aren’t enough platforms so trains wait one behind the other. Any hold-up of the AC local has a cascading impact. In Vashi, the line merges with the Harbour Line and hence there is a capacity issue,” an official said. On its first commercial run on Friday, the services hit suburban operation as all passengers got on to the train and door closure became an issue.

A senior Western Railway official who oversaw the roll-out of the AC local said teething issues would continue for a couple of weeks if not more. “It took several months for our service to stabilise. However, it should be a little easier for CR since we also had several technical issues to deal with.”