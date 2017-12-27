CR plans 48-hr. mega block

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) will be conducting a 48-hour mega block starting on Wednesday at Belapur station’s platform no. 2. The mega block will be for maintenance of the the Belapur-Seawoods-Uran Line, for which CR had conducted a 13-hour mega-block on Christmas Day. The mega block will begin at 2.00 a.m. on Wednesday and end at 2.00 a.m. on Friday, and 34 services will be cancelled on Wednesday and Thursday.

S.K. Jain, Divisional Railway Manager, CR, said, “The construction department has asked for this mega block. We’ve tried to ensure minimal disruptions during peak hours.” During morning peak hours, seven of eight services originating in Belapur will run via platform 3, while the eighth will begin from Vashi. During evening peak hours, five of these will be extended to Panvel, while one will be short-terminated at Vashi. Two services will be cancelled.

During off-peak hours, 31 of the 65 Belapur services will remain cancelled while 18 services will be extended to Panvel. Four services will be short-terminated at Nerul, 10 at Vashi and two at Mankhurd. All other services on Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines will run as per schedule.