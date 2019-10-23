CR introduces one-touch ATVMs

In order to make automatic ticket vending machines (ATVM) more accessible and user friendly, the Central Railway (CR) on Tuesday announced to introduce one-touch ATVMs, which simplifies the process of booking.

“This one-touch ATVM is introduced keeping in mind the fast life of Mumbai commuters as it will reduce the waiting time of passengers and help avoid standing in long queues,” Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR, said.

According to CR officials they had received feedback that the existing ATVM machines are confusing as they have a six-step process to book tickets. In the one-touch ATVM, the home screen will have tickets divided slab wise, for example ₹5, ₹10, ₹15, etc. A commuter would need to only press a journey ticket or return ticket. The one-touch ATVM will currently offer only second class tickets, as officials said that is where the demand is. They also said in the old system, getting a return ticket is a very cumbersome process, which has been simplified in this version.

“First class passengers usually don’t book through ATVMs and those who do will still have an option using traditional ATVMs,” an official said.

Mr. Sutar said of the 602 machines currently on the CR’s Mumbai suburban network, 92 will be converted into one touch and will be operational on Thursday. The ATVMs account for around 20% of all tickets booked on the CR at present.