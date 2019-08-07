CR cancels over 40 trains as ghat section still under repair

Over 40 long-distance passenger trains had to be cancelled on the Central Railway (CR) as the ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala remained inoperational on Tuesday. The cancelled trains included all Mumbai-Pune trains as well as inter-State trains like the Mumbai-Chennai Express, Mumbai-Hyderabad Hussain Sagar Express, and the Mumbai-Firozpur Punjab Mail.

The tracks on all three lines on the ghat section were damaged due to incidents of boulders collapsing, mudslides and water entering the tracks as a consequence of heavy rainfall in the region over the weekend.

Senior railway officials said due to the rain, new streams of water had begun washing away the soil from under the tracks.

“The tracks at several locations are sinking as water seems to have created a cavity under the soil. Work is on to firm the soil so that the track is stable,” a senior official said. By Wednesday afternoon, at least one line should be made operational, the official said. Trains between Mumbai and Pune as well as to other States have been nearly suspended for four days. Senior officials said that even after opening the lines on Wednesday, the repercussions will be felt through the week.

CR restored suburban services between Badlapur and Karjat on Tuesday, after three days of being suspended. The area was the worst affected in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region during the downpour on Saturday and Sunday. The soil under the tracks at three locations in the section had been washed away, and waterlogging had led to a major breakdown in signalling systems.

Nearly 38 long-distance passenger trains on Western Railway had to be cancelled due to heavy rainfall in Vadodara. As a result, Kim and Kosamba stations were severely waterlogged. The section of track between the two stations had also been washed away and required major repairs, which were completed on Tuesday.