CPI protests Trump’s remark on Kashmir

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Wednesday took out a march condemning the President of United States, Donald Trump, for his statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested him to intervene in the Kashmir dispute.

The march, led by the secretary of the CPI’s Mumbai unit, Prakash Reddy, began at the U.S. Consulate General office at BKC and ended at Kalanagar. Mr. Reddy said the Kashmir issue should be resolved by India and Pakistan, and that no other country should be given the liberty to interfere. During a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, at the White House on July 22, Mr. Trump said that Mr. Modi had asked him to act as an arbritrator or mediator in the Kashmir problem. This claim was, however, denied by India, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar made a statement in the Lok Sabha.

“Our PM has not given any statement in the matter, so is it Mr. Trump who is lying or is it Mr. Modi himself? If the statement is false, we demand that the PM make an official comment,” Mr. Reddy said. The CPI leader also criticised the Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mumbai unit president, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, for being a partner in the construction of Trump Tower at Worli.

“Mr. Lodha should call off the deal with Mr. Trump’s company because he is making false statements about our PM. As a member of the BJP, he should treat the respect of his party and the country as priority, and then focus on his personal business,” Millind Ranade, a member of the CPI’s city unit, said.

Protesters claimed that the U.S. wants India and Pakistan to go to war so that it can earn revenue by selling weapons to both the countries. “Therefore, India should not let the U.S. interfere in the Kashmir dispute. The government should instead invest more in employment, education, and schemes to eradicate poverty.”

The CPI also alleged that the ruling government is not taking action against mob lynching cases, which are increasing in the country.