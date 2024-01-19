ADVERTISEMENT

Covid body bag scam: ED summons ex-Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Jan 25

January 19, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Mumbai

This is the second time that the probe agency has summoned Ms. Pednekar for questioning. She had appeared before it in November last year, the official said

Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 25 in connection with the probe into an alleged scam in the purchase of body bags by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation during the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Friday.

The agency wants to question Ms. Pednekar about her alleged role in money laundering in the purchase of body bags for deceased COVID-19 patients, he said.

Ms. Pednekar and two BMC officials were booked by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police based on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya, who had alleged irregularities in the purchase of body bags.

The ED’s probe is based on the EOW’s first information report (FIR).

