Covid body bag scam: ED summons ex-Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Jan 25

January 19, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 25 in connection with the probe into an alleged scam in the purchase of body bags by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation during the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Friday.

This is the second time that the probe agency has summoned Ms. Pednekar for questioning. She had appeared before it in November last year, the official said.

The agency wants to question Ms. Pednekar about her alleged role in money laundering in the purchase of body bags for deceased COVID-19 patients, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Pednekar and two BMC officials were booked by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police based on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya, who had alleged irregularities in the purchase of body bags.

The ED’s probe is based on the EOW’s first information report (FIR).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT