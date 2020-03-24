COVID-19: Two booked for stepping out of house

The NRI police have booked a 25-year-old man who had been advised home quarantine, but was not found at his Seawoods residence when health officers of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) went to check on him on Monday.

The man had returned from the U.K. on March 20. “The NMMC and police officials are regularly visiting people isolated at home. On Monday, when we visited his residence, his parents said he had gone to Kalyan to visit a relative,” senior police inspector Tanvir Shaikh from NRI Coastal police station said.

He was booked under Sections 188 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code.

In another case registered by the Sanpada police, a woman from Sector 13, who had returned from Dubai with her husband on March 17, was booked after she wad found missing during one such check. Her husband told the police she had gone to Santacruz to meet her son.