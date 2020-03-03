Mumbai

COVID-19: Three more placed under isolation

Three people were placed under isolation at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital due to suspected exposure to COVID-19. While two of them — a 37-year old man from Airoli and a 27-year-old woman from Santacruz — have a travel history to Tokyo in Japan, a 38-year-old man from Thane had travelled to Milan in Italy. Civic health officials said the three patients have symptoms like fever and cough.

“Two have already tested negative. We are awaiting reports of the third patient,” additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said. He said the city has four people under isolation, including a man who had returned from South Korea, who has also tested negative. “Those who have tested negative will be discharged soon,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2020 1:21:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/covid-19-three-more-placed-under-isolation/article30967206.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY