COVID-19: Three more placed under isolation

Three people were placed under isolation at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital due to suspected exposure to COVID-19. While two of them — a 37-year old man from Airoli and a 27-year-old woman from Santacruz — have a travel history to Tokyo in Japan, a 38-year-old man from Thane had travelled to Milan in Italy. Civic health officials said the three patients have symptoms like fever and cough.

“Two have already tested negative. We are awaiting reports of the third patient,” additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said. He said the city has four people under isolation, including a man who had returned from South Korea, who has also tested negative. “Those who have tested negative will be discharged soon,” he said.